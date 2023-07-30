‘Rocky Aur Rani…’ collections: Need to improve on Day 2

Live
“Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” has finally been released on the big screens and the family audience is thronging the theaters to watch this KJo’s film. As per the latest update, the film made 11 crores net on day one in India. This is quite low considering the craze of Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt in the country.
As word of mouth is decent, the collections will improve on Day 2 as it is the weekend. Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan play key roles in this film whose plot is similar to Siddharth and Genelia’s “Bommarillu.”
The makers have spent a lot of money on the promotion of the film and it has to do well otherwise the makers will end up with massive losses.
