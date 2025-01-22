Saif Ali Khan Meets Heroic Auto Driver Who Rushed Him to Hospital After Stabbing Incident

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan recently met Bhajan Singh Rana, the auto driver who became a real-life hero by rushing him to Lilavati Hospital after he was stabbed during a stabbing incident at his Bandra home. Saif thanked Rana on Tuesday, ahead of his discharge from the hospital, for his heroic actions that saved his life.

Saif Ali Khan Hospital Visit: A Grateful Meeting with His Rescuer

Pictures shared on X (formerly Twitter) showed a heartfelt moment between Saif Ali Khan and auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana, as they posed together with smiles. One image shows Saif with his arm around Rana, sitting on a hospital bed, while another shows them standing together. The Saif Ali Khan hospital visit was an emotional one, with Saif's family, including his mother Sharmila Tagore, also meeting the driver to personally thank him for his swift action. This moment of celebrity kindness was captured at Lilavati Hospital, where Saif had been treated following the January 16 attack.

Saif Ali Khan Meets Hero: The Night of the Attack

On the night of the attack, Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad during an attempted robbery at his Bandra home. Saif Ali Khan’s story took a dramatic turn when Bhajan Singh Rana, an auto driver, came to his rescue. Rana was on duty late at night when he saw a woman trying to hire an auto but nobody stopped. Hearing calls from inside the gate, he turned his vehicle around and stopped near the entrance. He soon found Saif, badly injured and covered in blood, with a group of people trying to get him help. Rana wasted no time and immediately drove Saif to Lilavati Hospital, where the actor received urgent medical attention.

Rana later learned that his passenger was none other than Saif Ali Khan, and he was hailed as a heroic auto driver for his quick thinking during the Saif Ali Khan encounter.

Saif Ali Khan Auto Driver: A Heartfelt Gratitude

Saif Ali Khan expressed his deep gratitude to the auto driver who saved his life, referring to him as a real-life hero. Rana was also introduced to Saif’s family, who thanked him for his timely intervention. The Saif Ali Khan news of this meeting has gone viral, highlighting the Saif Ali Khan hospital hero who rushed to the actor’s aid without hesitation.

The Bollywood star meets rescuer moment also sheds light on the extraordinary compassion and selflessness of ordinary people who rise to the occasion during times of crisis, showing that auto drivers help celebrities in the most unexpected ways.

A Hero’s Story: Saif Ali Khan and His Rescuer

This Saif Ali Khan story has touched the hearts of many, reminding us that heroes are not just the ones we see on the big screen, but also the unsung heroes in everyday life. Bhajan Singh Rana’s heroic act will remain a lasting reminder of how a simple act of kindness can change the course of someone's life.