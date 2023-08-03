Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger 3’ teaser to be out on this auspicious day

Salman Khan’s last film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” was brutally trolled by the fans and general audience. The star hero needs to score a hit at any cost and has pinned all his hopes on “Tiger 3.” Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the high-budget film is being produced by Yash Raj Films and they announced that the film will hit the screens on 10th November 2023, making the fans happy.

Well, the latest buzz is that the teaser of the film will be out on August 15th, this month. As the film has a patriotic backdrop, the makers felt that Independence Day will be a perfect date for the teaser launch. Fans are highly impressed with the latest announcement and the news is that the production house will release their landmark movie in Telugu and Tamil also.