Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ unveils first song ‘Sakal Ban’

The much-anticipated streaming series 'Heeramandi,' helmed by auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has unveiled its first song, 'Sakal Ban.' Sung by Raja Hasan, the track beautifully weaves the poetry of Amir Khusro into a tapestry of traditional folk music and Bhansali's signature grandeur.

'Sakal Ban' serves as a prelude to the enchanting world of 'Heeramandi,' providing a glimpse of the allure that awaits in the upcoming series. The song, set against the backdrop of a bygone era, immerses listeners in a realm where every note resonates with history, culture, and celebration.

Presenting each actress with elegance and charm, the song showcases vibrant shades of mustard, yellow, and gold, creating a visual spectacle. From intricately choreographed dance sequences to lavish set designs, 'Sakal Ban' reflects Bhansali's meticulous attention to detail and his commitment to cinematic excellence.

Released under the label of Bhansali Music, the song sets the stage for the grandeur and cultural richness promised by 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.' The series stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, offering a stellar cast.

'Heeramandi' is set to make its debut on Netflix, promising viewers an immersive experience into a world of history, artistry, and storytelling mastery.