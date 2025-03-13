Sonu Sood makes a heartfelt appeal for elderly woman selling fruit by the roadside

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood has once again captured hearts with a heartfelt appeal aimed at raising awareness for an elderly woman, Kamaljeet, who sells ber fruit (jujube) by the roadside.

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, the Fateh actor expressed his admiration for Kamaljeet's hard work and shared a deeply personal message concerning her family situation. Sonu visited Kamaljeet's stall, where he highlighted the struggles she faces while working tirelessly to make a living.

In the video, the actor said, “Today, we are at Kamaljeet's stall, where she sells ber fruit. How much are you selling this for? One and a quarter kilos for 100 rupees, and the same price for a full kilo. She is working very hard.”

Sonu shared that Kamaljeet has lost one son and that her other son is unable to visit her due to the restrictions imposed by his wife. He added, "If her son is watching this video, I want to say that Kamaljeet’s one son is no more, and her other son cannot come to his mother because the daughter-in-law doesn't let him.”

The 'Dabangg' actor then made a direct appeal to the daughter-in-law, urging her to allow her husband to visit his mother. "Daughter-in-law, I humbly request you to let your son meet his mother. Your mother is selling ber, and one day, if something like this happens to you, your daughter-in-law might not let your son meet you either. Every child should support their parents. Please don’t keep children away from their mothers," Sonu emotionally stated.

Sharing this video, Sood wrote in the caption, “Ma #supportsmallbusiness.”

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor had previously visited a coconut water stall in Chennai and urged his followers to support local businesses in India. Sharing the video, Sonu emphasized the significance of supporting local businesses in India's unorganized sector, stressing that it is the responsibility of every Indian to care for their fellow countrymen and assist them in any way possible.

On the work front, he was last seen in the action thriller "Fateh,” which also marked his directorial debut.