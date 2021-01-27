Taapsee Pannu Wraps Up Her 'Rashmi Rocket' Shooting And Pens Down A Heart-Warming Note

Bollywood's ace actress TaapseePannu who has now become the first choice for all the female-centric roles has wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming movie 'Rashmi Rocket'. On this special occasion, this 'Thappad' actress has dropped a few glimpses from the last day of the shoot and also penned a heart-warming note… The last schedule of 'Rashmi Rocket' was shot at nature's beautiful place 'RannOfKachch'.









Tapsee is seen happily enjoying the aura of nature's paradise at Kachch… She also jotted down a long note and also announced the wrapping up of shooting… "Not sure if I have the time and space to explain how this film actually happened. From the basic storyline I heard in Chennai 3 years back to actually complete its filming against all odds in these challenging times.

This was one hell of a driven team effort!

I'm going to reserve the details for later coz I'm sure we have many more battles to fight till the release but what I can say is this is one team that's gonna do it all with a smile and most effortlessly coz the captain of this ship @akvarious believes in working strictly in between chilling with bunch of friends on set, instead of the other way round. Producers @pranjalnk @nehaanand21 @rsvpmovies who are relentless and don't have the word 'quitting' in their dictionary. @nehapartimatiyanidop whose lens can transform any basic moment into whistle blowing big screen shot . Writers, cast, art, production design , so on n so forth the list is long.

Baaki release ke time kahaaniyabataanemeinmazaaayega.

For now drawing the curtains on #RashmiRocket and moving onwards n upwards coz this Rocket has left us sky bound !

#FilmWrap

#RashmiRocket".









Along with showing off the beauty of white sea… She also throwed a random challenge with her workouts to all her fans…"Step by step process of making a random video in a beautiful location, just coz you have a hidden enthu tourist in you.

- Figure out a random activity like Push ups.

- remove the jacket coz you realise it might make it look like you r touching the floor hence taking away the credit of your newly found strength.

- Couple of push ups later realise that your face is not seen anyway, thanks to the baalkidukaan on your head.

- Flip the head to make sure they know it's you (coz it's kinda regular to post other ppl's videos on your timeline)

- A couple of more push ups later realise this is not going anywhere.

- Just get up pick up apnaboriabistar and chaltebano.

- And next time find a better activity to do.

#RashmiRocket

P.S- the song is totally @khamkhaphotoartist '#interpretation of this video 💁🏻‍♀️".

Taapsee in seen sporting in a sleeveless tee and teamed it with denim jacket and pants.









She is all having fun with boys on the last day of the shoot and wrote, "Ready boys ???????

#RashmiRocket

#LastDayOfShoot

#KachchhDiaries".









Having a happy 'Camel' ride on the dessert land… She also wrote, "I hitch hiked 💁🏻‍♀️

#LastDayOfShoot

#RashmiRocket #WhiteDesert

#KachchhDiaries".

Speaking about 'Rashmi Rocket' movie, it is being directed by AkarshKhurana and is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and PranjalKhandhdiya under RSVP Movies and Mango Purple Media Network banners. This flick also has PriyanshuPainyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in other prominent roles.