Border 2 Box Office Update (Day 5): Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Maintains Momentum

Sunny Deol-starrer managed to grow on Saturday and witnessed an even bigger jump on Sunday and Republic Day which worked very well for the film. Movies releasing around a National holiday always have big opening expectations, and Varun Dhawan Border 2 certainly lived up to the hype with massive collections of Rs 59 crore on Monday, Republic Day.

Border 2 Movie Box-Office Collection Report

Even though Sacnilk reports metropolitan cities aren’t slowing down yet, it’s the mass centers that are really stealing the show. Markets like Tier-2 and Tier-3 are reporting phenomenal numbers as we continue to see ‘Housefull’ boards across numerous circuits. Across India, the film registered over 52.65 lakhs footfalls in its opening three days and the growth is evident from the dramatic increase in hourly bookings on sites like BookMyShow.

It grew by 49 percent on Sunday and earned Rs 54.5 crore. Seeing another jump on Monday, the movie has grossed over Rs 170 crore in 4 days. still,post-holiday rush, the collections will surely fall and the film began sluggish on Tuesday. Border 2 box office collection day 5 Rs 19.50 crore by autumn. With these additions, its total collection stands at Rs 196.50 crore.