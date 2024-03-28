Live
- Kadiyam Kavya backed off from the contest
- Vijayan facing payback for hounding Oommen Chandy: Congress
- Government doctors can contest any elections after resigning from service: Calcutta HC
- Several former Congress leaders join BJP in Punjab
- HAL achieves major milestone, first aircraft of Tejas Mk1A takes to skies in Bengaluru
- Ex-Western Railway engineer convicted in 9-year-old bribery case
- Congress to launch its election manifesto from Jaipur on April 6: Sources
- Big shock for BRS as Hyderabad Mayor decides to join Congress
- Trinamool moves ECI against PM Modi's conversation with BJP nominee on 'distribution of Rs 3K cr seized assets to Bengal's people'
- Illness to Wellness campaign joins hands with Yolohealth to sensitise citizens about preventive healthcare solutions
Just In
Buchi Babu drops update Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’: AR Rahman completes three extraordinary songs
After the success of "Game Changer," Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project, "RC 16," a rural...
After the success of "Game Changer," Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project, "RC 16," a rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana of "Uppena" fame.
The movie recently had its grand launch, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. During Ram Charan's birthday celebrations, Buchi Babu Sana shared an exciting update about the film that has left fans buzzing with anticipation. He confidently announced that legendary composer AR Rahman has already completed composing three extraordinary songs for the movie. The director expressed his assurance that audiences will be in for a treat right from the release of the first track, setting the stage for an exhilarating musical experience.
Adding to the excitement, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, promising a fresh and dynamic on-screen pairing. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the pan-Indian venture, "RC 16" is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project in the world of Indian cinema.
With the combination of Ram Charan's star power, Buchi Babu Sana's directorial prowess, and AR Rahman's mesmerizing music, "RC 16" is poised to make waves and capture the hearts of audiences across the nation.