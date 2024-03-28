Buchi Babu drops update Ram Charan’s ‘RC 16’: AR Rahman completes three extraordinary songs

After the success of "Game Changer," Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project, "RC 16," a rural sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana of "Uppena" fame.





The movie recently had its grand launch, and fans have been eagerly awaiting updates. During Ram Charan's birthday celebrations, Buchi Babu Sana shared an exciting update about the film that has left fans buzzing with anticipation. He confidently announced that legendary composer AR Rahman has already completed composing three extraordinary songs for the movie. The director expressed his assurance that audiences will be in for a treat right from the release of the first track, setting the stage for an exhilarating musical experience.









Adding to the excitement, the film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, promising a fresh and dynamic on-screen pairing. Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and Sukumar Writings, with Mythri Movie Makers presenting the pan-Indian venture, "RC 16" is shaping up to be a highly anticipated project in the world of Indian cinema.





With the combination of Ram Charan's star power, Buchi Babu Sana's directorial prowess, and AR Rahman's mesmerizing music, "RC 16" is poised to make waves and capture the hearts of audiences across the nation.

