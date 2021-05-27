‘Butter’, A Song By BTS, Has Set UP New Guinness World Records

On May 21, the popular Korean pop band BTS released their single "Butter," which has already broken a few world records and has made Guinness World Records. The music video has the most viewers for a video's first 24 hours on YouTube. It is the most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and is also the most-streamed single on Spotify. On May 21, the popular Korean pop band BTS released their single "Butter," which has already broken a few world records.

According to Guinness World Records, "Butter" had the highest views in the first 24 hours of its release, with over 108 million views. It also became a K-pop group's most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours.

one: 😃

two: 😁

three: 🥰️

four: 😍

five: 🥵️



We've confirmed a new batch of records set by @BTS_twt during the release of their latest single 'Butter' - including having the most viewers for the premiere of a video on @YouTube 🔥 https://t.co/7GifjrD7rQ#BTSButter — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 25, 2021

With over 11 million global plays, the single not only ruled YouTube but also set the record for the most-streamed tune on Spotify in 24 hours. It has 64,946 more streams than Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's "I Don't Care."

"Butter" had 3.9 million concurrent views on YouTube within 24 hours of its premiere, making it the most-watched music video on the platform. BTS' debut English song, Dynamite, held the previous record. The music video, named BTS 'Butter' Official MV, had over 217 million views as of the time of writing this article.

"Butter" is the band's second English-language song, after "Dynamite," the band's second English-language single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time by a South Korean group last year.

At the Billboard Music Awards in 2021, the band played the tune for the first time.

BTS is a South Korean group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band has a sizable fan base in India and has yet to perform there. The South Korean boy band, BTS is majorly hyped in India and has a huge fan base who claim themselves as ARMY. ARMY stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth and consists of more than 40 million people, a good proportion of which belongs to the Indian population. Amid the ongoing COVID crisis, BTS conveys strength to their Indian fans with a message to "Never lose hope".

"Dynamite" a song by the K-Pop band gains 10 million views, merely within 24 hours of its release. 8 million out of the total views were from Indian fans which evidently surfaces the craze that exists for BTS in India. However, according to YouTube statistics, the BTS was not very popular amongst the Indian audience till 2019. During 2020, the popularity of BTS suddenly surpassed and it reached the 5th place in terms of views in India.