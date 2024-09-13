‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery

“Call Me Bae,” a new series that has captured the attention of audiences, brings Ananya Panday to the forefront as Bella Chaudhry. Known for her role in “Gehraiyaan,” Panday steps into a complex narrative blending glamour, self-discovery, and social commentary. Created by Ishita Moitra, who gained acclaim with “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” this series promises a nuanced take on modern challenges and personal growth.

Story

The series follows Bella, a Delhi socialite whose life takes a drastic turn when she’s expelled from her husband’s mansion. The story unfolds as Bella, previously groomed to be a trophy wife despite her academic prowess, relocates to Mumbai. There, she encounters new friends like Saira (Muskkaan Jaferi) and begins a journey of self-discovery. The show intertwines Bella’s personal struggles with broader themes of patriarchy, technology, and privacy. Her quest for reinvention is met with challenges, including confrontations with influential figures and a shifting social landscape.

Performances

Ananya Panday delivers a standout performance as Bella, portraying a character who evolves from a privileged figure to a self-reliant woman. Her ability to blend charm with vulnerability brings depth to her role. Muskkaan Jaferi as Saira and Tammarrah as the career-driven friend add layers to the narrative, creating a strong ensemble cast. Vir Das, playing the narcissistic news anchor Satyajit, offers a riveting contrast to his comedic persona, showcasing his range and adding a powerful dynamic to the series.

Technicalities

Directed by Collin DCunha, Call Me Bae benefits from sharp direction and a stylish visual approach. The series combines fashionable aesthetics with serious undertones, maintaining a balance between humor and drama. The script is well-crafted, addressing contemporary issues like technology’s role in personal data privacy without trivializing the concerns. The production design and costume choices reflect Bella’s transformation and the high-fashion world she inhabits.

Analysis

Call Me Bae is more than a glamorous series; it’s a thoughtful exploration of privilege, self-worth, and modern dilemmas. While it incorporates familiar tropes from young adult dramas, its fresh take on social issues makes it relevant. The series successfully engages viewers with its mix of wit, heartfelt moments, and critique of societal norms. Ananya Panday’s performance, coupled with a strong supporting cast and insightful commentary, makes Call Me Bae a noteworthy addition to the streaming world.

Rating: 3.5/5