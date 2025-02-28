‘Chhaava’ sparks demand for Sambhaji’s life in school curriculum

The recently released historical epic Chhaava is making waves at the box office, drawing immense attention from audiences across the country. The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, portrays the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the film hit theaters on February 14, 2025, in both standard and IMAX formats. Chhaava has not only become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 but also the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Beyond its commercial success, Chhaava has ignited an important discussion about historical representation in education. Many viewers, after watching the film, expressed shock and disappointment over the lack of awareness about Sambhaji’s life. Questions are being raised about why his contributions were never highlighted in school textbooks, despite his significant role in Indian history.

A growing section of the audience is voicing concerns about how historical narratives in educational curricula have long focused on Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb, Akbar, and Babur while sidelining Hindu warriors like Sambhaji. Social media is abuzz with demands to include his story in history books, arguing that students deserve a more comprehensive understanding of India's past.

With Chhaava reigniting interest in unsung warriors, many hope that future films will continue to shed light on overlooked historical figures, leading to a more balanced portrayal of Indian history.