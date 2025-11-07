  • Menu
‘Chikiri’ Song Released from Ram Charan’s Peddi: An A.R. Rahman Musical Featuring Janhvi Kapoor

'Chikiri' Song Released from Ram Charan's Peddi: An A.R. Rahman Musical Featuring Janhvi Kapoor
Highlights

The first song ‘Chikiri’ from Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is out now.

Chikiri Chikiri song from Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi was released today by makers.

The song is an AR Rahman musical, and was sung by Mohit Chauhan. The lyrics were penned by Balaji.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, while Buchi Babu Sana is the director.

Peddi is set to release in theatres on 27 March 2026.

