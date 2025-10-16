Chiranjeevi felicitates Tilak Varma for Asia Cup heroics

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming family entertainer Man Shankara Vara Prasad Garu directed by blockbuster filmmaker Anil Ravipudi, took time off from his schedule for a special occasion. The actor hosted and honoured young Indian cricketer Tilak Varma, who played a crucial role in India’s historic victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

Despite facing immense pressure during the match, Tilak showcased remarkable composure and delivered a match-winning knock, earning nationwide applause. Appreciating his talent and determination, Chiranjeevi warmly felicitated the young cricketer.

Staying true to his humble nature, Chiranjeevi welcomed Tilak with great affection. He draped a traditional shawl over him and presented a framed photograph capturing his memorable moment from the final. Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said that dedication and discipline are key not only to success in sports but in life as well.

The event was attended by actress Nayanthara, director Anil Ravipudi, and producers Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, who also conveyed their admiration for Tilak Varma’s performance.

Being felicitated by an Indian cinema icon like Chiranjeevi was a proud and emotional moment for Tilak. The gesture once again reflected Chiranjeevi’s inspiring persona—one that goes far beyond cinema, celebrating young achievers and motivating future generations.