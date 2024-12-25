Cops grill Allu Arjun for 4 hrs in Sandhya theatre stampede case

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun was questioned for nearly four hours at Chikkadpally police station on Tuesday regarding the death of a woman in a stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of ‘Pushpa 2’ on December 4. Sources said that the police grilled Allu Arjun with over 50 questions and asked him about the awareness of the situation and his actions at the theatre.

Allu Arjun has been summoned by the police on Monday to join the investigation. On Tuesday, amid tight security, actor Allu Arjun appeared before police for questioning in the stampede case. The roads leading to the police station were barricaded.

The actor reached Chikkadpally police station at 11 am. He was accompanied by his father, filmmaker Allu Aravind; his father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy; and legal representatives, and was interrogated by the officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav till 2:45 pm.

Allu Arjun attended the questioning along with his lawyer, Ashok Reddy. Chikkadpally Assistant Commissioner of Police L Ramesh Kumar and Chikkadpally inspector B Raju Naik asked a series of questions about the stampede. He was asked if he was aware that police permission was denied for his visit to attend the premiere of the movie. “Did any police officer inform you about the stampede outside? When did you know about the death of the woman?” were some of the questions he was asked. He was also asked if his PR team explained the situation to him after his arrival at the theatre, where a large number of fans gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor, the sources said.

The police served a notice to him the day after Hyderabad police released a video of the stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The police in the notice informed him that, as per condition no 3, he should cooperate with the investigation.

“The case is under investigation, and your presence is quite essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers from you about the incident and, if necessary, for visiting the scene of the offence, in order to ascertain the true facts,” the notice stated.