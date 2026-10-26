Demi Lovato celebrates first anniversary of ‘It’s Not That Deep’: What a beautiful gift this project has been

Mumbai: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato celebrated the first anniversary of her album “It’s Not That Deep”, describing it as a beautiful gift that marked potentially the best year of her life, which also saw her begin her married life with her husband and explore new creative avenues.

Taking to Instagram, Lovato expressed her love for the album and the world built around it, reflecting on a year filled with dancing, laughter and spending time with her favourite people.

Make the album title grammatically consistent

She wrote as in the caption: “happy 1st birthday IT’S NOT THAT DEEP what a year!!! i love this album and the world we built so much. what a beautiful gift this project has been. marking potentially the best year of my life.”

“The first year of marriage to my husband, expressing myself creatively in new ways, also just lots of dancing, laughing, and being hot with the best people. i love this album and i love you xoxo.”

It's Not That Deep is the ninth studio album by the American singer Demi Lovato, released on October 24, 2025.

It features a dance-pop production, marking a contrast to her previous rock-leaning projects, Holy Fvck and Revamped.

It's Not That Deep has spawned three singles: "Fast", "Here All Night", and "Kiss". The album received praise from music critics, and has charted within the top 40 in Australia, Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, and the United States.

To accompany the album's release, Lovato performed a one-night-only show at the Hollywood Palladium.

Lovato appeared on the children's television series Barney & Friends. She starred in the short series As the Bell Rings and as the titular character on the sitcom Sonny with a Chance.

She rose to prominence for playing Mitchie Torres in the musical television film Camp Rock and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The former film's soundtrack featured "This Is Me", her debut single with Joe Jonas, peaking at number nine on the US Billboard Hot 100.