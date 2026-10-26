Apple May Unveil Touchscreen MacBook Pro This Week

Apple could be getting ready for one of the changes to the MacBook Pro in many years. The company is said to be planning to show off a MacBook Pro that includes a touchscreen at its "Pro and Tell" event on Wednesday, October 28. This change would be a step for Apples professional laptop line, which has always used a keyboard and trackpad. Meanwhile Windows laptops have had touchscreens, for a time.

According to a famous publication report the next-generation MacBook Pro will include touchscreen support as one of its updates. Apple isn’t planning to make the laptop a mix, between a Mac and an iPad. The touchscreen won’t replace the keyboard or trackpad. Instead, it will sit beside them giving users a new way to interact with macOS.

The screen might be able to handle touch actions like scrolling, pinching, moving around zooming in and out and sliding left or right. Apple is also said to be changing macOS Golden Gate so that the way it looks is better for using fingers to control it. The program might change automatically based on if people are touching the screen or using the trackpad. When someone touches buttons, the controls might move closer to the finger. Also, parts, like the Dock and the Menu Bar might get features that work better with touch.

The display itself may also receive a major upgrade. Apple is reportedly considering OLED panels for the new MacBook Pro, potentially replacing the mini-LED technology used in current models. OLED could deliver deeper blacks and improved contrast, giving the laptop a more vibrant viewing experience.

Another visible change could be the removal of the familiar display notch. Apple may instead introduce a Dynamic Island-style design, similar to the feature available on recent iPhone models.

The redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to be released in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. May use Apple’s M5 Pro and M5 Max processors. These upgrades mean that the MacBook Pro will probably have a price. The report suggests the touchscreen models will sit above the existing high-end MacBook Pro range. In India, the M5 Max MacBook Pro currently starts at Rs 2,99,900.

Apple’s “Pro and Tell” experience will take place in Los Angeles on October 28 at 10 am Pacific Time, or 10:30 pm IST. Attendees are expected to get hands-on access to the new laptops following their announcement.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro and the 16-inch MacBook Pro that have mini-LED displays are expected to be in stores. Apple is also said to be developing a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M6 chip. This new model will use the design as before. This could mean there will be three versions of the MacBook Pro, in the product line.

Apple could eventually combine its touchscreen and non-touch high-end MacBook Pro models as production costs fall. The company is also testing OLED displays for the MacBook Air and iMac though those products are not expected away. A new non-OLED iMac could come out this week. An updated non-OLED MacBook Air is said to be planned for next year.