Deva Katta joins forces with Rajamouli for ‘SSMB 29,’adds firepower

The buzz around SSMB 29, featuring Superstar Mahesh Babu and helmed by visionary director SS Rajamouli, continues to soar as another powerhouse talent joins the team. Acclaimed filmmaker Deva Katta, known for his intense storytelling in films like Prasthanam and Republic, is reportedly on board as the dialogue writer for this much-anticipated cinematic spectacle.

Deva Katta previously collaborated with Rajamouli for a few impactful dialogues in Baahubali, but SSMB 29 marks their first full-fledged partnership. Interestingly, for RRR, Rajamouli chose Sai Madhav Burra, making this reunion with Deva Katta all the more exciting for fans and industry insiders alike. Known for his depth, intensity, and sharp political undertones in writing, Deva Katta’s contribution is expected to bring added emotional weight and narrative strength to the film.

SSMB 29 is already generating massive global interest as Rajamouli’s follow-up project after the worldwide success of RRR. The film is reportedly a high-stakes forest adventure, featuring a stellar ensemble cast that includes Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. With MM Keeravani scoring the music and veteran producer KL Narayana backing the project, expectations are sky-high.

Though an official confirmation regarding Deva Katta’s inclusion is awaited, the speculation has further amplified the anticipation. With such an exceptional team coming together, SSMB 29 promises to be a game-changing cinematic experience on the global stage.