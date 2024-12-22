‘Dhop’ from ‘Game Changer’ lights up musical platforms

After dominating global playlists with three chart-topping singles, the wait for the next musical sensation from Game Changer is over! The much-anticipated fourth single, "Dhop," is here to add a burst of energy to your playlist. The track promises to be the "happy life ki micro mantra" you never knew you needed.

The teaser for "Dhop," unveiled on producer Dil Raju’s birthday, gave fans a sneak peek into its vibrant visuals and refreshing vibe, igniting excitement across the globe. Following its international debut at the Game Changer pre-release event in Dallas, the full song has now officially launched, lighting up music platforms.

Sung by Thaman, Roshini JKV, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, with lyrics penned by Saraswathi Puthra Rama Jogayya Sastry, "Dhop" is already being hailed as one of Thaman’s finest compositions. The track also comes in multiple versions—Tamil and Hindi—each offering a unique twist. The Tamil rendition, written by Vivek, features vocals by Thaman S, Aditi Shankar, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani, while the Hindi version, penned by Raqueeb Alam, is brought to life with the voices of Thaman S, Raja Kumari, and Prudhvi Sruthi Ranjani.

The song was officially launched at a grand event in Dallas, where Ram Charan and the Game Changer team were met with an overwhelming reception from fans. An exciting countdown, star entrances, and live interactions with Charan made the event a spectacle.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer features Ram Charan in a dual role alongside Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, and Samuthirakani in key roles. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, the film will release globally on January 10, 2025, in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.