Dino Morea Excited to Collaborate with Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty in Upcoming Film 'Agent'

Actor Dino Morea is thrilled to be making his Telugu film debut with the upcoming film Agent. The actor will be working alongside veteran South Indian actor Mammootty and the talented Akhil Akkineni.

Speaking about the opportunity to work with these two experienced actors, Dino stated, "Mammootty is one of the biggest actors in the South Indian film industry. It is always a learning experience when you get to see him perform on set. His expressions and acting skills are something to be admired. Akhil is an energetic and exciting person to be around on set. And of course, the director who has given us films like Kick before. The whole film is set in his mind and he is so good at his job."



In Agent, Dino will be playing the role of a rogue agent, a grey character that he has previously explored in his career. He has previously spoken about the role saying, "I play an agent who's gone rogue. He's quite a crazy guy, and an anti-hero. I am flaunting long hair and a beard. It has been nearly three years since I have seen my face without any facial hair. There's a certain madness you can bring to a negative character and the audience loves watching that. Even as a kid, when I watched James Bond movies, I remembered the villains more than the protagonist. Look at The Dark Knight, the character of The Joker is unforgettable in that film."



Dino is excited to be part of the film, and to be able to work with such a talented cast and crew. He is looking forward to exploring the role and bringing it to life for audiences to enjoy.

