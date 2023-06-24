Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal in ‘King Of Kotha’ is refreshingly intense

Wayfarer Films and ZEE Studios’ “King Of Kotha” promises to be another captivating mass entertainer. The makers dropped the edgy character introductory video and named it “People Of Kotha Motion Poster.” It has ignited the excitement of fans. The characters are introduced in this motion poster through an intriguing sketch format.



Dulquer Salmaan’s portrayal as the ‘King’ is refreshingly intense and leaves a lasting impression. The makers revealed that the teaser will arrive on 28th June. Dancing Rose, Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakan, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran are playing crucial roles.

The film is scheduled for Onam 2023 release, as the makers aim to capitalise on the holiday spirit and incredible popularity of Dulquer Salmaan. “King Of Kotha” marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. Shaan Rahman and Jakes Bejoy are composing the tunes.