Energetic mass track “Basavanna” from ‘Seetha Payanam’ unveiled

Multi-talented actor and director Action King Arjun is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Seetha Payanam’. Produced under the Shree Raam Films International banner, the movie marks the silver-screen debut of Arjun’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun as the female lead. The film also features Niranjan, Sathyaraj, Prakash Raj, and Kovai Sarala in key roles. Along with directing, Arjun himself plays a special character, while his nephew, Action Prince Dhruva Sarja, appears in a striking cameo.

The newly released song "Basavanna", which introduces Dhruva Sarja’s character, has grabbed instant attention. The track hints at Dhruva Sarja portraying a powerful and intense role as Basavanna. Anup Rubens’ high-energy composition highlights the significance of the character in the film. Kasarla Shyam’s lyrics deliver goosebumps, while the vocals by Nakash Aziz and L. Keerthana are vibrant and appealing. Choreographers Lalitha Shobi and Srishti Varma have added dynamic visuals to the song. From the glimpse offered by this track, Dhruva Sarja is all set to emerge as one of the film’s biggest strengths.

The team has completed the shoot and post-production work. The makers have announced that the film will release on February 14, hitting screens on a grand scale in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

A skilled technical crew has worked on the project, with G. Balamurugan handling cinematography, Sai Madhav Burra penning the dialogues, and Kick Ass Kali choreographing the high-octane stunt sequences.