‘Euphoria’ teaser promises a trippy youth drama

Gunasekhar’s upcoming film Euphoria is steadily becoming one of the most talked-about projects in Tollywood. Initially planned for a Christmas 2025 release, the makers have opted for a strategic shift to avoid clashing with other big-ticket films lined up for the festive season. The team has now officially announced February 6th, 2026 as the new release date.

The announcement came through a freshly unveiled teaser, which is loaded with energetic and euphoric moments capturing the pulse of today’s youth. The teaser showcases Gautham Menon in a strong and intense role, while also introducing all the key characters who shape the narrative. What stands out is the film’s bold take on youth psychology, particularly their relationship with drugs and contemporary social pressures.

Gunasekhar seems to be exploring a visually striking and thematically edgy world, as the teaser presents trippy frames and symbolic imagery that instantly hook the audience. This fresh creative approach has only amplified curiosity about his storytelling style for this project.

Produced by Neelima Guna and Yuktha Guna under the Guna Handmade Films banner, the film is presented by Ragini Guna. Vignesh Gavireddy marks his Telugu debut, while Bhumika Chawla appears in a pivotal role. The cast also includes Sara Arjun, Nassar, Rohith, and a bunch of promising newcomers such as Likhita Yalamanchili, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Srinika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, and others.