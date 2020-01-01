First look poster of 'Thalapathy64'

Kollywood star Thalapathy Vijay is all set to entertain the audience with an upcoming action entertainer under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose recent outing 'Khaidi' became a super hit.

Tentatively called #Thalapathy64, Vijay Sethupathi, Antony Varghese, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Malavika Mohanan are playing crucial roles in this film. Today, the makers have finally unveiled the first look poster of the film. Revealing that the title of the film is 'Master', Vijay is looking dashing in a blurred look. The poster is now going viral on the internet and increased the buzz around the film.

Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner is bankrolling this project. The movie is an Anirudh Ravichander's musical which will hit the screens next year.