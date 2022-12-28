Getting recovered, yet a long way to go

The last couple of years were not so positive for Bollywood due to the Covid-19 pandemic, several films were delayed or moved as Direct-to-OTT releases. However, 2022 began on a positive note, with government regulations in place, as production houses resumed theatrical releases with full force.

The first successful film of the year, a blockbuster release in February 2022, "Gangubai Kathiawadi," presented Alia Bhatt in a never-seen-before avatar and gave filmmakers hope that the audience appreciates good content. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's presentation was lauded, and the film clocked over Rs. 100 crores in a few weeks. This was followed by "The Kashmir Files," "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," "Jugg Jugg Jeeyo," "Rocketry," "Brahmastra: Part One Shiva," and many others. Besides these, many other releases, like "Dasvi," "Jersey", "Darlings," "Raksha Bandhan," and others, were loved by the audience for their premise and performances.

Gangubai Kathiawadi



This film is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and is said to be one of the best films of Alia Bhatt's career. She plays the titular role of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, fondly called Gangu, who aspires to become an actress in Bollywood. She elopes with her boyfriend, Ramnik Lal, to Mumbai, who pushes her into prostitution under the tutelage of Sheela masi. She is sold at the brothel and forcefully becomes a part of the sex trade. After Sheela mausi's death, she meets a man named Shaukat Abbas Khan, who attacks her. With an aim to seek help, she meets mafia leader Rahim Lala for justice, who swears to take care of her as a brother. Soon, she becomes the madame of her brothel and renames herself Gangubai, only to become an influential figure.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect



"Rocketry: The Nambi Effect" is a Indian biographical drama film written, produced and directed by R Madhavan in his directorial debut. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was accused in the ISRO espionage case and later exonerated. The story spans across Narayanan's days as a graduate student at Princeton University, before exploring his work as a scientist and the false espionage charges placed upon him.

Brahmastra: Shiva



The story of "Brahmastra: Shiva" revolves around Shiva, who is unaware of his unique superpower of not being affected by the fire. He falls in love with Isha, and they begin exploring their relationship, and soon he gets introduced to his powers. He has a vision of a few encounters with special people associated with life. He needs to save them from Junoon and also keep the Brahmashtra safe, as her possession of all three pieces could lead to massive destruction, which would ruin the world. What follows are events where he along with other superpowers, unite to keep everyone safe.

The Kashmir Files



Written and directed by the eminent Vivek Agnihotri, "The Kashmir Files" oscillates between two zones. The present-day 2020 and the flashback 1989-90s. The story revolves around Krishna, whose parents have passed away. He is raised by Pushkar and believes that they died in an accident. He follows Professor Radhika Menon, who supports Kashmiri separatism and sends him to Kashmir during the ANU's student election. While travelling to his ancestral home after the demise of Pushkar, Krishna identifies the government's atrocities. He holds the Government of India responsible for the issue of Kashmir, and upon Menon's instructions, he records some footage to expose the atrocities. He meets Bitta, who tells him about how Krishna's mother and brother died. But what is the truth, and how Krishna deal with this becomes the crux of the film.

Drishyam 2



Written and directed by Abhishek Pathak, "Drishyam 2" is the sequel of the previous film, Drishyam, starring Ajay Devgn. The official synopsis of the film reads, "A gripping tale of an investigation and a family which is threatened by it. Will Vijay Salgaonkar be able to protect his family this time?" In this film, the story takes a seven-year leap. Earlier, David Braganza fled from police authorities after being charged with murder. He uses an under-construction police station to hide and notices Vijay exiting the same. In an attempt to apologise to his wife, he lands behind bars. Years later, David is out of prison and is trying to settle into life by making up to his wife and yearning for employment. He comes to know about the ongoing case and recalls the instances from the location, knowing that Vijay was complicit in the murder. What follows are nail-biting investigations which keep the audience hooked to the screens.