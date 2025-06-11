Grand Celebrations Mark Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 65th Birthday at Tirumala

Veteran actor and Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna celebrated his 65th birthday with grandeur and devotion at Akhilandam near Tirumala, drawing enthusiastic participation from fans, devotees, and political well-wishers.

The celebrations were led by Telugu Desam Party State Media Coordinator B. Sridhar Varma, who organized a spiritually vibrant event that reflected both reverence and fanfare. As part of the tribute, 650 coconuts were ceremoniously broken, and a grand harathi was performed using 6.5 kilograms of camphor, creating a visually divine and emotionally charged atmosphere.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Varma lauded Balakrishna not only for his illustrious contributions to Indian cinema but also for his enduring philanthropic efforts, particularly through the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, which continues to offer high-quality, affordable medical services to the public.

“Prayers were offered to Lord Venkateswara for Balakrishna garu’s long life, good health, and continued prosperity so he may serve the people in even greater ways,” said Varma.

The event was also graced by notable attendees including Rupesh Varma and Subbu, who joined in the celebrations, adding to the festive spirit. The devotional tone of the event, combined with the collective enthusiasm of fans and supporters, turned Balakrishna’s birthday into a symbolic festival at the sacred hills of Tirumala.

The celebrations not only honored a legendary actor but also a beloved public figure whose impact continues to transcend screens and reach communities across the Telugu states.