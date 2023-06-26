‘Hanu-man’ to hit theatres after ‘Bholaa Shankar’

Talented Telugu director Prasanth Varma and young actor Teja Sajja have collaborated for a superhero movie called “Hanu-Man.” Amritha Aiyer is the heroine. The film, currently in its post-production phase, recently saw Prasanth Varma sharing an image indicating the ongoing VFX work.

There is a buzz on social media that the movie might release on August 25, 2023, if all goes as planned. However, there has been no official confirmation from the team regarding the release date.

If the buzz is being trusted, this will be the next big film after ‘Bholaa Shankar’ release which is scheduled to hit theatres on August 11.

Notable actors such as Vinay Rai and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in significant roles. The film is being produced by K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment, with music composed by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. It is scheduled to release in 11 languages.