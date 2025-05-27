Harshvardhan Rane–Sonam Bajwa’s Film Shifts Production from Vikir Films to Play DMF

The much-anticipated romantic drama featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa has undergone a major behind-the-scenes development — the film has officially shifted production houses. Initially announced under Vikir Films, the project will now be spearheaded by Play DMF, the production company helmed by Anshul Garg.

Directed by Milap Zaveri and co-produced by Raghav Sharma, the film had originally gained traction with its first teaser and working title Deewaniyat. However, creative differences and a shift in strategic direction prompted the team to move forward under a new banner.

This transition marks a significant evolution in the film’s journey. Anshul Garg, known for his disruptive work in the music and digital entertainment space, now takes full creative and production control under Play DMF. The new leadership is expected to bring renewed energy and a bold vision to the film.

Industry insiders suggest that several elements of the narrative and its presentation are being reimagined to better fit Play DMF’s emotionally engaging and youth-oriented storytelling style.

This move has also impacted other key aspects of the film — including its title and release strategy — both of which are now being restructured under the new creative vision.