Heer Express Now Streaming on JioHotstar | Heartwarming Family Cinema

Divita Juneja's 'Heer Express' Makes Its OTT Debut, Becomes a Special Favorite Among Family Audiences on JioHotstar

After theaters, now a hit on OTT as well; a story that connects three generations

Divita Juneja's innocence and simplicity win the hearts of audiences

A blend of music and emotions; songs regain popularity with the OTT release

Trending on Jio Hotstar, generating growing buzz on digital platforms

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Divita Juneja's much-talked-about family entertainer “Heer Express” is now streaming on the country's popular OTT platform, Jio Hotstar. For viewers who missed watching the film in cinemas, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy it at home with the entire family.

After a long time, “Heer Express” is one such film that children, parents, and grandparents can watch together without any hesitation. There are no awkward scenes or unnecessary noise; just a simple, heartfelt story rooted in relationships, emotions, and family values. This is precisely why, soon after its release on Jio Hotstar, “Heer Express” began trending and emerged as a top choice among family audiences.

With the OTT release, the film's music has once again come into the spotlight. The music by Tanishk Bagchi, along with vocals by Javed Ali, Nikhita Gandhi, Asees Kaur, and Jasbir Jassi, has reconnected audiences with the film. The songs are receiving an overwhelming response on social media.

The film's greatest strength is its leading actress, Divita Juneja. Making her Bollywood debut with this film, Divita has won the hearts of audiences across all age groups with her innocence, confidence, and natural acting. Critics are calling it one of the strongest debuts of the year. From elderly viewers to the youth, everyone is praising her screen presence. Alongside her, the film features talented actors such as Preet Kamani, Ashutosh Rana, Gulshan Grover, Sanjay Mishra, and Meghna Malik in important roles. During the theatrical release, Divita's presence in cinemas generated immense excitement among audiences. Even after the OTT release, she continues to be invited for TV appearances, FM shows, podcasts, and media interviews. According to industry sources, following the film's success, several major production houses have approached Divita for their upcoming projects. At present, she is busy reading new scripts and wants to choose stories that deliver a positive message along with entertainment. The arrival of “Heer Express” on Jio Hotstar clearly proves that the film has now moved beyond theaters and reached every home.