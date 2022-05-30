Hero Venkatesh to Join in Kamal Hassan's Vikram Event

The latest news is that the Tollywood senior star hero Venkatesh Daggubati has been invited to the pre-release event of Kamal Hassan and Lokesh Kanagaraj's prestigious project Vikram. Hero Venkatesh, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest flick, F3, has agreed to attend the event of this upcoming film. The pre-release event is scheduled to happen at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad from 6 PM on Tuesday. The big stars participating in the event include Vijay Sethupati, Fahad Fassil, and others.

The upcoming film Kamal Hassan's Vikram is one of the most anticipated films the audience is waiting for. The film is directed by the sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose earlier films created stunning records at the box office in Kollywood. This film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Suriya Shivakumar will be seen in a cameo as well.