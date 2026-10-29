‘Hushaaru 2’ teaser unveiled; this time it’s tequila business

S SuhasThe group is back with a new adventure with the release of the teaser for ‘Hushaaru 2’. The sequel sees writer and director Sree Harsha Konuganti reuniting with young cast to deliver another hilarious entertainer.

After losing everything during the pandemic, the friends try to start their own distillery making what they believe to be the first Agave Based Tequila Distillery in India. However, things do not go as planned when the friends head to Chittragunj. After their plans go wrong, they embark on a wild adventure through the forest. The teaser shows how much fun there will be with this film showing great friendship and an amazing adventure.

However, the most surprising thing is at the end. Veteran actor and filmmaker R. Narayana Murthy makes a special appearance. This will make people curious about what his character will represent in the film.

The film stars Rahul Ramakrishna, Ashok Galla, Ravi Anthony, Dinesh Tej, Sasidhar Kocharlakota, Vidhi Yadav, Abhignya Vuthuluru, Bhagwan Tiwari, Jatin Goswami, Rajai Rowan.

The film has been produced by Rahul Varma, K. Veena Rani, K. Hanumant Raju. The film is supported by Caveman Stories, HK Films and Kaliyuga Vaaradha Creations. G. Srinivas Reddy is the cinematographer while Sunny M.R. has composed the music. Additional music has been done by Ram Miriyala. Hushaaru 2 has completed its major shoot and is currently in post production. The film will release in theatres this year-end. -S Suhas