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Union Cabinet okays Rs 7,395 cr for Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana
In Short
Vaishnaw said the scheme would enable panchayats to identify their local resources and constraints, and prepare development plans based on their specific needs.
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an allocation of Rs 7,395 crore for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Gram Swaraj Yojana, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw calling it a paradigm shift from prescription-based schemes to a model focused on local-level capacity building and planning.
Vaishnaw said the scheme would enable panchayats to identify their local resources and constraints, and prepare development plans based on their specific needs.
"This is a paradigm change," the minister said, explaining that the approach would move away from schemes that prescribe interventions and instead strengthen local institutions to plan for their own development.
In an official statement, the Panchayati Raj Ministry called it a "next-generation governance transformation initiative aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat".
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