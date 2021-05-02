Hyderabad: Anchor Pradeep's father succumbs to COVID-19

Popular anchor and actor Pradeep's father Pandu Ranga succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday night. It is learned that Pandu Ranga (65) tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and has been undergoing treatment in a hospital.



He is also said to have other health complications. His last rites will be performed tomorrow.



The second wave of COVID-19 is more intense than the first wave and has claimed many lives so far. In the last 24 hours, 56 persons died of the virus taking the total fatality count to 2,368. Meanwhile, the state also recorded 7,430 new positive cases totalling the COVID-19 tally to 4,50,790.

