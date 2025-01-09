  • Menu
Jack Reacher Returns: Prime Video Drops Action-Packed Trailer for Season Three

x
Highlights

Prime Video has unveiled the thrilling official trailer for Season Three of Reacher, marking the return of Alan Ritchson as the iconic Jack Reacher. The eight-episode season is set to premiere on February 20, 2025, with the first three episodes dropping on day one and subsequent episodes releasing weekly every Thursday through March 27.

Based on Lee Child's novel Persuader, the third season follows Reacher as he dives into the heart of a dangerous criminal network to rescue a DEA informant while facing unfinished business from his past.

After the success of its second season, which became Prime Video’s most-watched release of 2023, Reacher was renewed early for a fourth season, set to begin production this year.

The season stars returning cast member Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, alongside new additions Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, and more.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios, with Emmy-nominated Nick Santora (Prison Break, FUBAR) serving as showrunner and executive producer.

Fans can catch the official trailer and immerse themselves in the high-stakes world of Reacher ahead of its much-awaited return.


