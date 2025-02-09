Junaid finally reveals what’s in his backpack, why he travels in a rickshaw

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Junaid Khan has finally revealed what all he carries in his most noticed backpack and revealed that he takes a rickshaw because it is “very convenient”.

Junaid and his “Loveyapa” co-star Khushi Kapoor featured in Farah Khan’s Youtube channel. The two young stars visited the filmmaker-choreographer's home, where Farah checked what all the two carry in their bags.

Khushi first took out a pen from Junaid’s bag, which the son of Aamir Khan said that he bought from a seven eleven store in Japan.

She then took out a hairdryer from Junaid’s bag. To which, he said: “I do my own hair, normally. So, I need it sometime from checks.”

Junaid pulled out a dry shampoo from Khushi’s bag and seemed confused as he enquired about its functioning.

Next was a “toiletry bag” from the “Maharaj” actor’s bag, which contained an “ustarah and hairwax.”

Then came the wallet to which Farah said: “Unlike your father you are actually carrying money in your wallet even though it is just Rs 1300.”

Junaid then added that there is change for rickshaw as they don’t take “credit cards.”

To which, a shocked Farah asked: “Why is he travelling by rickshaw”.

Khushi chimed in by saying “blow drying”.

When asked Junaid why he travels by rickshaw, he said: “It’s very convenient.” He added that his mother and father have cars and if needed he can take them.

Farah said that: “Yehi hota hai asli middle class hero humara.”

Produced by Phantom Studios, along with AGS Entertainment, “Loveyapa” talks about a modern-day love story.

With Junaid and Khushi as leads, the drama also has Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in crucial roles, along with others.

"Loveyapa" reached the cinema halls on February 7.



