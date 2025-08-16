Kanmani FL featuring Priyanka Arul Mohan from ‘OG’ revealed

DVV Entertainment has unveiled the much-anticipated first look of Priyanka Arul Mohan from the upcoming action drama OG. Introducing her character Kanmani, the posters offer a refreshing contrast to the film’s intense world. One portrays her with elegance, quiet strength, and resilience, while the other captures a homely, serene aura—hinting at the emotional balance her character brings to the gripping narrative.

The makers describe Kanmani as “the calm every storm needs,” emphasizing her crucial role alongside Pawan Kalyan. Her presence is expected to add layers of emotional depth and charm to Sujeeth’s action-packed storytelling.

Following the electrifying response to OG’s first song, anticipation is high as the team prepares to launch the second single, with a promo expected soon.

Featuring a stellar ensemble cast including Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj, Sriya Reddy, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, OG is touted to be one of the biggest cinematic events of 2025. The technical team boasts music by S Thaman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran ISC and Manoj Paramahamsa ISC, and editing by Navin Nooli.

Produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment and directed by Sujeeth, OG is set for a worldwide release on September 25, 2025.