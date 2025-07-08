‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ wraps filming, all set for a grand release on Oct 2

The cinematic sensation Kantara, which took the nation by storm in 2022, is now ready to expand its legacy with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to the original blockbuster. Produced by Hombale Films, the powerhouse behind KGF, Salaar, and Kantara, the film has officially completed its shoot, adding to the birthday celebrations of its creator and lead actor, Rishab Shetty.

The announcement came along with a striking new poster showcasing Shetty in a never-seen-before avatar, stirring anticipation among fans. The makers wrote on social media: "Where legends are born and the roar of the wild echoes… #Kantara – A prequel to the masterpiece that moved millions."

Set to hit screens on October 2, 2025, Kantara: Chapter 1 delves into the origin of the mystical tale that captivated millions across India. With high expectations riding on the film, the makers have crafted an epic war sequence involving over 500 trained fighters and 3,000 extras, shot over 45-50 days across a 25-acre townscape, marking one of Indian cinema’s most ambitious undertakings.

Backed by Hombale Films’ grand vision and Shetty’s creative brilliance, the film promises to deliver a cinematic experience on par with international standards. As the prequel gears up for release, it is already being hailed as one of the most awaited films of the year. Alongside Kantara: Chapter 1, Hombale Films also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam lined up, further cementing their dominance in Indian cinema.