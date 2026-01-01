Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom designing life around co-parenting after split

Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who called off their engagement, are working towards co-parenting as they navigate their latest roles.

After the actor, 48, and the singer, 41, were pictured taking daughter Daisy Dove on an outing together in London earlier this week, a source said that they're "always gonna be family and put their daughter first”, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"They're both super committed to keeping this family dynamic”, the source said, adding that it's "all amicable and pretty easy".

As per ‘People’ magazine, the source also noted that their "busy careers" with a lot of traveling involved "takes another kind of commitment”.

Still, the two are "doing a great job at figuring it all out" for their 5-year-old little girl. Perry and Bloom had ended their engagement after nine years together, with reps for the pair officially confirming the couple's split shortly after.

"Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting”, the July 3 statement read. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter with love, stability, and mutual respect”.

After news of her split from the actor went public, a separate source said that the singer was focused on creating a positive co-parenting environment for her daughter.

"Katy has every intention of maintaining a positive and respectful relationship with Orlando”, the source said. "He's the father of their daughter and that will always come first for her. They've been through a lot together and while they've decided to go their separate ways, there's still a mutual respect between them. They're still very much in touch and coparenting Daisy together. For the sake of their daughter, they're committed to keeping things amicable”.

The former couple was seen enjoying Paddington: The Musical in London with their daughter.



