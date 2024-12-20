Kiran Abbavaram looks stylish in ‘Dilruba’, set for release in Feb 2025

After the massive success of his recent period thriller KA, young and talented hero Kiran Abbavaram is set to captivate audiences once again with his upcoming project Dilruba. The film, which marks a significant shift in his career, is a romantic action entertainer scheduled for a worldwide release in February 2025.

The makers of Dilruba have already raised expectations with the release of a title poster, showcasing Kiran Abbavaram in a completely fresh and stylish makeover. The tagline “His Love, His Anger” offers a glimpse into the character Kiran will portray, sparking curiosity among fans.





Rukshar Dhillon stars opposite Kiran Abbavaram as the female lead, adding to the film's appeal. Dilruba promises to be a blend of intense romance and gripping action, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats.





Produced by Sivam Celluloids and Yoodlee Films, the film is backed by Ravi, Jojo Jose, Rakesh Reddy, and Saregama. The movie is directed by Viswa Karun, whose vision is expected to bring the narrative to life in an engaging manner.

The music for Dilruba is being composed by the sensational Sam CS, while Daniel Viswas handles the cinematography and Praveen KL is the editor. With a talented team behind it, Dilruba is already generating significant buzz, and more details about this exciting project will be revealed soon.