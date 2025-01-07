Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ set for April release

Mythri Movie Makers, one of the leading Pan-India production houses, is all set to bring Kollywood superstar Ajith Kumar back to Telugu cinema with their highly anticipated multi-lingual venture, Good Bad Ugly. Directed by the talented Adhik Ravichandran, this action-packed thriller has already generated significant buzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the release of their favorite star in a dynamic new role.

The makers recently revealed a major update—the film will hit theaters on April 10, 2025, and is expected to be the biggest summer attraction of the year. The latest poster showcases Ajith in a suave salt-and-pepper look, exuding both ferocity and style. Seated on a sofa with a gun in hand, the visual promises an intense, suspense-filled performance from the superstar.

After the success of Mark Antony, director Adhik Ravichandran, known for his flair in crafting stylish action thrillers, brings his unique vision to Good Bad Ugly. The film presents Ajith in a complex, multi-dimensional role that is sure to captivate audiences.

The movie also stars Trisha Krishnan as the female lead, with a stellar supporting cast including Prabhu, Prasanna, Arjun Das, and Sunil. Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, Good Bad Ugly boasts impressive technical craftsmanship, featuring a soundtrack by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam, and editing by Vijay Velukutty. G M Sekhar handles the production design.

As the release date draws near, the makers are gearing up to launch an exciting promotional campaign, building anticipation for what promises to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.