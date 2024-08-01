Dhanush's 'Raayan' Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark in Just 5 Days

Tamil superstar Dhanush's self-directed action thriller, ‘Raayan,’ continues to dominate the box office, leaving audiences and critics alike in awe. The film, released on July 26, has achieved a phenomenal feat by crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark worldwide in just five days.

This achievement is even more remarkable considering ‘Raayan’ is rated 'A' by the Censor Board due to its intense violence. Despite the rating, the film has garnered immense popularity, becoming the first A-rated Kollywood movie to enter the coveted Rs.100 crore club. Furthermore, it holds the distinction of being the third A-rated Indian film to achieve this milestone in such a short span.

‘Raayan’ has not only conquered the Tamil Nadu market but also made a significant impact in Telugu-speaking states, thanks to its simultaneous release in both languages. The film's impressive performance is a testament to Dhanush's versatility as both an actor and director.

This box office triumph marks a significant milestone in Dhanush's career, as it is his 50th film as a lead actor. His dual role as the director and protagonist has been widely praised, adding to the film's overall appeal.

While ‘Raayan’ is basking in the glory of its box office success, Dhanush has found himself embroiled in a controversy. The Tamil Producers Council has expressed its dissatisfaction with the actor for accepting advances for multiple films without allocating sufficient time for each project. This issue has sparked a debate within the Tamil film industry.

Despite the off-screen drama, ‘Raayan’ continues to be the talk of the town, with its thrilling narrative, powerful performances, and stunning visuals. The film's box office journey is far from over, and it remains to be seen how long it will maintain its dominance.