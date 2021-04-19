When Vivek's Words About Saalumarada Thimmakka Made Rashmika Speechless

Famous Kollywood actor Vivek passed away recently. Vivek was not only a good actor but also worked for social causes. The Tamil actor, who was an environmentalist had planted lakhs of trees. He had great respect and regards for other nature lovers also.



The actor is said to sspecially have had great love and respect for Saalu Marada Thimmakka of Karnataka. During a function related to a Tamil movie, Vivek spoke at length about Saalu Marada Thimmakka on the dias to the utter amazement of the gathering. But the irony was Rashmika Mandanna, who was present on the same dias struggled to speak about Thimmakka.

The occasion was during 2019 JFW award distribution function. Saalu Marada Thimmakka was also honoured on the same Dias. Famous actors and actresses were also present during this function. Actor Vivek himself had taken the responsibility of honouring Thimmakka. When Thimmakka began to speak in Kannada, Rashmika Mandanna was called on the stage to translate her speech. But prior to that, she is believed to have been asked to speak a few words about Thimmakka, and that's when Rashmika who was not aware of the achievements of Saalu Marada Thimmakka struggled to speak. But Kollywood actor Vivek, who was present there began to list out the achievements of Thimmakka one by one. The actor, who was describing her achievements became emotional and explained why our country needs people like Thimmakka.

Vivek rested his forehead at the feet of Thimmakka while offering his salutations as Rashmika helplessly watched him!