Linkin Park expands India debut with standalone Bengaluru concert on Jan 23

Rock band Linkin Park on Thursday announced a special standalone concert in Bengaluru on January 23, 2026, expanding their long-awaited India debut with Lollapalooza India 2026.

Linkin Park, known for genre-defining hits such as “In the End”, “Numb” and “Crawling”, will be headlining Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on January 24 and 25, marking the band's first-ever performance in the country. The Bengaluru show is part of the group's From Zero World Tour and will be held at Brigade Innovation Gardens, the band said in a statement.

“This past year on the From Zero World Tour has been incredible. When we announced Lollapalooza India, the warmth and excitement from fans was overwhelming, and we decided that one show just wasn't enough. We're thrilled to bring the tour to both Bengaluru and Mumbai on our first-ever trip to India," band member Mike Shinoda said.