London-based actor Sammy Jonas making his mark in the Indian cinema

London-based actor Sammy Jonas is making a name for himself in the Indian film industry. The 26-year-old has tried his hand at acting in multiple languages, with the aim of gaining recognition in India.



Sammy started working at the age of 18 and got his first break in the film “Nannaku Prematho” with Jr. NTR. “I had never seen an actor like Jr. NTR, he was very professional and down-to-earth,” says Sammy, who is also proficient in Hindi.

Sammy stumbled upon an audition ad while walking on the streets and got selected for “Nannaku Prematho.” Later, he gave auditions for different films in India and landed roles in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and Bollywood.

“I come from a musical background, and I was into theater before I moved to the music industry. But at some point, I thought of trying my luck in acting, which gave me good recognition in India. The country and the people in India are very kind. If I get a chance to settle down in my late 50s and 60s, I would love to go back to India and settle down there. My great-great-grandfather’s roots belong to India,” says Sammy.

“I have struggled hard to learn Indian languages. Some are very difficult, and some are funny while I speak. I somehow manage in Hindi now. I try to understand and communicate with people in Hindi, which surprises a few while I talk.”

Sammy admires Priyanka Chopra and Dhanush a lot and has worked in films like “United Kacche Series” (Sunil Grover), “High End Yaariyaan” (Punjabi), “Heropanti 2,” “Bhadipa Vishal Kol’ reality show” (Marathi), “The Girl on the Train,” “Sankaran Nair” (Akshay Kumar film), “Sam Bahadupur” (Vicky Kaushal film), “Anandi Baa Aur Emily,” “Choti Sardarni” TV serial, “Tuashqui” TV serial, “Tandev,” and “Operation Mayfair” (Hindi), “Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi” (Telugu), and many Bhojpuri films with Khesari Lal and Dinesh Lal.

On the work front, Sammy is also trying his luck with the third male lead in “London Missal.” Despite the struggles he faced, Sammy has managed to carve out a successful acting career in India, and his talent is only set to grow in the future.