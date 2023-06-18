‘Maamannan’ trailer promises a powerful political drama

Maari Selvaraj entertained audience with his first two movies, “Periyarum Perumal” and “Karnan.” Maari’s films primarily feature social commentary on caste and class discrimination. He is now back with his new film, “Maamannan.” Featuring Udayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, Fahadh Faasil and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles, the theatrical trailer of this film is out now.

“Maamannan” promises to be a powerful political drama. The trailer showcases a political conflict between the leaders of two groups. While Vadivelu heads one group, Fahadh leads another. Vadivelu seems to be playing the role of a leader to the underprivileged where as Fahadh essayed the role of an upper-caste leader. Udayanidhi plays prodigy to Vadivelu.

The political fight between these two groups might be the crux of the film. The trailer features strong dialogues, significant metaphors for class discrimination and a thumping score by AR Rahman. It is refreshing to see comedy legend Vadivelu in such a serious role.

On the whole, it looks like Maari has another strong and impactful film in hand. “Maamannan” is slated for a worldwide release on June 29.