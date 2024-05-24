Live
Malavika hints at her character's fierce persona
Renowned for her mesmerizing beauty and stellar performances, South sensation Malavika Mohanan is gearing up to captivate audiences once again. Following her remarkable stint in Vijay's "Master," she's now poised to leave a lasting impression with her upcoming venture, director Pa Ranjith's "Thangalan," alongside Vikram.
Malavika recently offered a sneak peek into her preparation for the film, where she essays the role of a martial arts expert. Sharing glimpses of her intense training sessions, the actress showcased her unwavering commitment, donning workout attire and mastering formidable combat techniques. Accompanied by the caption "Your friendly neighborhood not-so-delicate-girls," Malavika hinted at her character's fierce persona, leaving fans eager to witness her transformation on the silver screen.