Marathi psychological thriller ‘Magic’ gears up for release

The upcoming Marathi film Magic, produced by Raju Satyam under the TwoThree Ventures banner, is set for a theatrical release on January 1. Directed by Ravindra Vijay Karmarkar, the film stars acclaimed actor Jitendra Joshi in the lead and has already created strong buzz ahead of its release.

The film unit recently interacted with the media in Hyderabad at a promotional event attended by Maharashtra Mandal President Geeta, MLC Arun Kumar, and filmmaker Meher Ramesh. Speaking on the occasion, Meher Ramesh praised producer Raju Satyam’s passion and described Magic as a gripping psychological thriller with strong content. He urged audiences to support the film.

MLC Arun Kumar highlighted the Marathi industry’s contribution to Indian cinema and noted that Magic has already won nine international awards. Producer Raju Satyam expressed confidence in the film’s story and performances, while Jitendra Joshi called the role challenging and said the film would connect with audiences across languages.