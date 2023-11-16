Live
- Namibia names 15-man squad for final ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa qualifiers
- Tunnel collapse: Augur drilling machine gets to work, Union minister V.K. Singh takes stock
- Fear grows for patients inside Gaza hospital, cut off after Israelis arrive
- AAP counters LG Saxena on Kejriwal Govt's steps to curb air pollution in Delhi
- Navi Mumbai to step into Metro train travel era from Friday
- IndiGo expands codeshare horizon, adds Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo to network
- IPS officer's wife, cook fall prey to fake furniture buyer on Quickr app, FIR lodged
- Prof B R Shamanna invited to be a Professor of Eminence at Sri Devaraj Urs Academy of Higher Education & Research
- Delhi HC seeks ED's stand on conman Sherpuria's plea seeking to quash prosecution complaint
- Search in Al-Shifa Hospital led to laptop with information on hostages: IDF
Just In
‘MasterChef India’ adds healthy twist to culinary art with nutritionist Pooja Makhija
The new episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ sees renowned nutritionist Pooja Makhija gracing the kitchen. She introduces a challenge that tests the culinary talent of the contestants and adds a nutritional dimension to their creations.
Mumbai: The new episode of the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ sees renowned nutritionist Pooja Makhija gracing the kitchen. She introduces a challenge that tests the culinary talent of the contestants and adds a nutritional dimension to their creations.
The ‘Health Challenge’ will require contestants to create a healthy dish by incorporating essential elements like fibre, vitamins, protein, and carbs. There’s also a mid-challenge twist awaiting them as they will need to incorporate two more ingredients in their dishes – moringa leaves and flaxseeds.
Talking about the challenge, Pooja said: “Bringing the ‘Health Challenge’ to the ‘MasterChef India’ kitchen has been incredibly rewarding. It was exciting to witness the passion these home cooks exhibited while balancing the nutritional aspects of their creations. The challenge was a reminder that great cooking goes beyond taste – it is about nourishing the body as well.”
Amidst the challenge, contestant Kriti Dhiman finds herself in a tricky situation as incorporating dark chocolate proves to be a daunting task for her.
Sharing her experience, Kriti said: “Working with dark chocolate was definitely a challenge. Its intense flavour required a delicate balance to ensure it complemented the overall dish. This challenge has taught me the importance of experimenting with diverse ingredients to create a balanced blend of flavours.”
‘MasterChef India’ on Sony LIV.