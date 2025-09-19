  • Menu
Mirai Day 8 Box Office Collection: Film Crosses ₹66 Cr India Net, Sees Drop

Highlights

Mirai earned ₹0.95 Cr on Day 8, taking its total to ₹66.05 Cr India net. Check full day-wise box office collection, occupancy details, and week 1 performance.

Teja Sajja’s latest movie Mirai finished its first week with ₹65.10 Cr net in India.

On Day 8 (Friday), the film earned about ₹0.95 Cr net in all languages. This makes its total India net collection ₹66.05 Cr.

In Hindi, the movie had only 4.57% occupancy. Mumbai (6%) and Kolkata (8%) did a little better.

In Telugu, the movie did better with 14.49% occupancy. Vizag (28%), Warangal (23%), and Guntur (19%) showed strong numbers.

The movie is now in its second week. Collections are lower than last week, but it is still doing well in Telugu states.

With inputs from Sacnilk.

