Mirai Day 8 Box Office Collection: Film Crosses ₹66 Cr India Net, Sees Drop

Teja Sajja’s latest movie Mirai finished its first week with ₹65.10 Cr net in India.

On Day 8 (Friday), the film earned about ₹0.95 Cr net in all languages. This makes its total India net collection ₹66.05 Cr.

In Hindi, the movie had only 4.57% occupancy. Mumbai (6%) and Kolkata (8%) did a little better.

In Telugu, the movie did better with 14.49% occupancy. Vizag (28%), Warangal (23%), and Guntur (19%) showed strong numbers.

The movie is now in its second week. Collections are lower than last week, but it is still doing well in Telugu states.

With inputs from Sacnilk.