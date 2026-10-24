Mookuthi Amman 2: Nayanthara’s 60-Foot Cutout Grabs Attention

It is well known that Kollywood’s lady superstar Nayanthara is all set to entertain the audience with Mookuthi Amman 2 movie on 6th November, 2026. As the release date is nearing, the makers are busy with promotions and post-production works. Of late, the makers also launched the trailer and upped the expectations on the movie by unveiling the main plot of this sequel. Nayan completely stole the show as Goddess Mookuthi Amman and made her fans eagerly await for the movie.

Well, Nayan already has that huge fanbase in Tamil Nadu and also earned the title of ‘Lady Superstar’ through her popularity and screen presence. Usually, we witness huge cutouts of ace actors in the theatres ahead of their movie releases. But, in Tamil Nadu, for the first time, lady superstar Nayan’s huge cutout was seen in a theatre ahead of Mookuthi Amman 2 release. The main antagonist of this movie Regena shared this pic on her Twitter page and was completely amazed after witnessing her cutout.

This day is going down in history. I was told that Nayan is the first ever actress to have a cut out of this magnitude prior to a film release in Tamilnadu.. That’s a 60 feet feat indeed! Call it the will to succeed, call it manifestation, call it whatever you may. It’s admirable and I’m in awe. 🫡🤍 @NayantharaU #MookuthiAmman2 — RegenaCassandrra (@ReginaCassandra) October 24, 2026

This post reads, “This day is going down in history. I was told that Nayan is the first ever actress to have a cut out of this magnitude prior to a film release in Tamilnadu.. That’s a 60 feet feat indeed! Call it the will to succeed, call it manifestation, call it whatever you may. It’s admirable and I’m in awe. @NayantharaU #MookuthiAmman2”.

Witness the #WorldOfMahasakthi and let the divine experience unfold 🔱 Tamil ▶️ https://t.co/jdoGRcAfHh Telugu ▶️ https://t.co/q8AoS0vGYv A @sundarcoffl Mega Divine Entertainer Grand Diwali release on November 6, 2026 #MookuthiAmman2 #Mahasakthi @IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl #Nayanthara #VigneshShivan @khushsundar @AvniCinemax_ @Rowdy_Pictures @kushmithaganesh #AnanditaSundar @hiphoptamizha @gopiamar @FennyOliver @ReginaCassandra @iYogiBabu @suneeltollywood @Officialsalaga @mgabhinaya @Venkatt_Ragavan @vichuviswanath @ivyofficial2023 @B4UMotionPics @RajaS_official @Inban_U @UrsVamsiShekar @propratheesh @teamaimpr @proyuvraaj @redgiantmovies_ @AAFilmsIndia @MythriOfficial @KvnProductions @asianet @velsmusicintl @vijaytelevision @JioHotstar @kav_pandian @thetabsofficial — Vels Film International (@VelsFilmIntl) October 21, 2026

Going with the earlier released trailer, it highlights Regena Cassandrra and Duniya Vijay as mystical villains who appear to threaten the world with their supernatural powers. Although Nayan is introduced as a police constable in the trailer, she is seen frightened of small things like sleeping alone. But then the trailer also reveals the main plot of the movie by showcasing how Regena and Duniya Vijay trap innocent young children as part of their sinister plans. On the other hand, Nayan is seen in dual role in this movie and will also appear as Goddess Mookuthi Amman who will be seen fighting with both demons and these mystical villains to protect her people from the chaos. But the connection between Goddess Mookuthi Amman and constable Nayanthara seems to be an interesting element of this movie.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Urvashi, Yogi Babu, Myna Nandini, Garuda Ram, Abhinaya, Shruthy S, Singapuli Annavi, VR Swaminathan, Sivakumar S, Sunil Varma Indukuri, Varshini Venkat, Pala Karuppiah, Ananda Adhista Lakshmi, Nitin Sathyaa and Deblina Chaki while it is being directed by Sundar C and produced by Dr. Ishari K Ganesh under the VELS Film International Limited banner.

As Mookuthi Amman 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on 6th November, it is all set to lock the horns with most-awaited Ramayan movie. It’s going to be an interesting clash as these movies belong to the same genre!