India-supported 15 community development projects inaugurated in Bhutan’s Mongar

Thimphu: As many as 15 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) supported by the Government of India, including over 65 km of roads, 10 km of irrigation canals and two bridges, were inaugurated in Bhutan’s Mongar district, the Indian Embassy in Thimphu said on Saturday.

The projects were inaugurated by the Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) of the Indian Embassy, along with the Dasho Dzongdag, Gups of 17 Gewogs and people of Mongar.

“These include over 65 km of roads, 10 km of irrigation canals, two bridges, from the road to Nagor Middle Secondary School to irrigation at Ngarpontang. These projects ease daily life for farmers, school children and families in Mongar and nearby areas, enhancing convenience, safety, dignity and opportunities for them,” the Embassy posted on X.

“HICDP is a unique model of India’s support for projects identified by local communities based on their needs and aspirations,” it added.

In August, three India-backed HICDPs in Panbang, Zhemgang of Bhutan were inaugurated.

These projects included Blacktopping of Gewog Centre–Lichibi Farm Road (Nu 20 million), Road Construction/GSB of Lamthang Chiwog Road (Nu 5.7 million), and Road Improvement of Budhashi Chiwog Road (Nu 5 million).

“These India-Supported HICDP projects improve market access for agricultural produce, enhance livelihoods, and improve the quality of life for the people of Panbang,” the Embassy had stated on X.

During the fifth Plan Talks held in August, officials from the two nations reviewed the overall progress and implementation of the Indian government’s support for INR/Nu. 100 billion (10,000 crore) for Bhutan’s 13th FYP period (2024-29). This support covers Project Tied Assistance (PTA) projects, High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP), Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) and the Programme Grant.

The Government of India has also released INR/Nu. 12,500 million (1,250 crore) towards ESP, INR/Nu. 7,352 million (735.20 crore) towards HICDPs and INR/Nu. 2,000 million (200 crore) towards Programme Grant.



